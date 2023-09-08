Country star Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma: Police

Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma on Sept. 7, 2023, for obstruction of an investigation, according to online records from the Craig County Sheriff's Office.

Records show Bryan was arrested for obstruction of an investigation.

Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday night, according to the Craig County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma.

According to online records from Craig County, Bryan was arrested around 6:40 p.m. local time.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Bryan took to X regarding the arrest, stating: "Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said."

"I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize."

ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.