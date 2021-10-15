Eagles tight end Zach Ertz traded to Arizona Cardinals

#BREAKING the @Eagles have sent @ZERTZ_86 to the @AZCardinals for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th rounder.

Ertz was emotional last night, as if he knew it was his last game here. Fittingly, he scored a TD. This guy has done so much for our community. He’ll always have a fan in me pic.twitter.com/FVnHwo6j75