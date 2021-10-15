Eagles tight end Zach Ertz traded to Arizona Cardinals

🚨Zach Ertz Traded— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 15, 2021
Eagles are trading TE Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals for CB Tay Gowan + 2022 5th-round pick
The Eagles have traded Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.
The undefeated Cardinals sent cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for the 30-year-old Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler.
"This is home. Philadelphia is home," Ertz said speaking to reporters Friday. "That was tough, to kind of articulate that to people. I love this people. I've said it all along...I did the best I could every day. I can leave knowing that. This isn't going to be the last you'll see of me in this city."
Ertz continued, "We've had some great times, we've had some low times, but I know I did my best. I think at the end of the day I can live with that. Walking out of here today, it's going to be tough, but it's been a blast. I'm appreciative of all guys and thanks for everything."
"Though Zach Ertz has wanted a new contract, he and the Cardinals have not discussed one yet, per sources," ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said. "But Arizona is acquiring Ertz with the idea of making him a regular featured part of its offense and Ertz has told others in the past the Arizona appealed to him."
Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night's 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay.
In a tweet Friday morning, the Eagles thanked Ertz for his contributions on and off the field.
Ertz was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2013 draft. He has 579 receptions for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns in 123 career regular-season games.
Ertz also caught the winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.
"Zach is an Eagle for life," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said.
"He will always be a member of the Eagles family, not only because of what he accomplished on the field, but also because of the wonderful person, dedicated leader, and exemplary role model that he was for nine seasons in Philadelphia," said Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie.
Gowan was selected by the Cardinals in the sixth round of this year's draft. The 6-foot-2 Gowan has yet to appear in a regular-season game.
After news of the trade broke, Gowan tweeted, "Fly Eagles Fly."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.