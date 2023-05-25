Police: Missing 10-year-old sought in Philadelphia, may be at 'special risk' of harm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy in Philadelphia.

Zayvion Rockemore was last seen getting into an SUV around 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of North Bancroft Street.

Zayvion Rockemore

The vehicle was described as a newer model GMC.

Rockemore is 4'3" tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top, green sweatpants, and black Crocs with multi-colored buttons

He was also carrying a black backpack with a video game console inside.

Police say Rockemore may be at "special risk of harm or injury."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3093.