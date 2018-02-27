FATAL FIRE

1 dead following fire in West Philadelphia twin home

One person killed in West Philadelphia fire: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 27, 2018 (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Neighbors stood in disbelief as fast-moving flames tore through two twin homes in West Philadelphia.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders flooded the 5300 block of Race Street, battling a one-alarm blaze.

It took fire crews approximately 30 minutes to tame the blaze.

When investigators began sifting through what was left of two-story twin homes, they discovered a resident who did not make it out.

"There was a lot of fire in the building of origin," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. " When they arrived there was fire more than two stories up above the building."

Thiel said it was a challenging day, as this made the second fire death of the day.

