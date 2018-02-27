WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Neighbors stood in disbelief as fast-moving flames tore through two twin homes in West Philadelphia.
Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders flooded the 5300 block of Race Street, battling a one-alarm blaze.
It took fire crews approximately 30 minutes to tame the blaze.
When investigators began sifting through what was left of two-story twin homes, they discovered a resident who did not make it out.
"There was a lot of fire in the building of origin," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. " When they arrived there was fire more than two stories up above the building."
Thiel said it was a challenging day, as this made the second fire death of the day.
