2 pistol-whipped, shots fired in Feltonville home invasion

Violent home invasion in Feltonville. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 21, 2018. (WPVI)

Police are looking into whether a hit-and-run is connected to the home invasion.
By
FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --
Shots were fired and two people were pistol-whipped during a violent home invasion in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

Police say they are not ruling out the possibility that this could be a case of mistaken identity.

In exclusive surveillance video obtained by Action News, a car is shown speeding away from the home invasion scene and crashing into at least of four parked cars. Police say the driver could be the suspect.

Police were called around 4 a.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard for the reports of gunshots.

Arriving officers discovered there was a double home invasion at the scene.

One of the victims, a bruised 57-year-old Moses Lawrence, was still in his hospital gown when he spoke with Action News late Wednesday morning.

A gunman broke into the basement unit of the home where he found Lawrence sleeping.

The suspect beat him, demanded money, drugs, and asked about another mystery man.

"He said, 'Where's the other guy at?' I said, 'Which guy?' And he said, 'The other guy, the other guy,'" Lawrence said.



In a morning press conference, Captain Drew Techner said Lawrence played dead to avoid any further injury while the suspect was searching the apartment.

The suspect then went to a second floor apartment, broke the door jam, and pistol-whipped the 34-year-old female owner of the home who was in bed watching TV.

He again demanded drugs and money, and continued to search for another male.

That's when Lawrence made a daring run for it. Police say he bolted from his apartment onto the sidewalk.

The suspect was not far behind. Seconds later, the suspect aimed his gun at Lawrence and fired seven shots.

Amazingly, not a single bullet struck Lawrence.

"I was just trying to run for my life," Lawrence said. "I was yelling, 'help, help, anybody help!'"

Terrified neighbors heard Lawrence's desperate pleas for help.

"I heard three gunshots and I heard a man yelling," Laylanni Palmales said.

"I didn't look out the window because it was too close," Michelle Cruz said.

The suspect fled through the front door of the home.

The surveillance video shows a car speeding in reverse hitting multiple vehicles on the 200 block of Loudoun Street, right around the corner from the home invasion.

One of the vehicles ended up on the sidewalk near a home.

"My vehicle was parked in a parking space and now it's sitting in somebody's house," said neighbor Beverly, who did give her last name.

Police are looking into whether the suspect was behind the wheel.

"He drove around and, I guess, maybe he saw the cops down there and backed up," Beverly said.

The two victims were evaluated and released from Einstein Medical Center. They are back home and expected to be OK.

The search for the suspect continues.

