Authorities offering reward for information on New Castle Dollar Tree fire

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a fire at a Delaware Dollar Tree.The blaze broke out shortly after 7 p.m. Friday at the Dollar Tree on South DuPont Highway in New Castle.It took firefighters more than an hour to bring the fire under control as thick smoke poured from the building.One firefighter suffered minor injuries.This is the second fire this business has suffered this year.In addition, authorities are asking the public for help in identifying a man who appears to be in his 60s, who they believe may have information that will help with the investigation.Anyone with information about the fire, or who can help in identifying the man in the photo is asked to call the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov or text ATFBAL to 63975.