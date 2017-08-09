Body found after Kensington fire ID'd

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2285296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Action Cam video from the scene where firefighters discovered a body inside a building. A second person had jumped to safety.

Police have identified the man found dead after a fire in Kensington this week.Gary Schmeltzer, a 28-year-old man with a last know address in Bensalem, Pa., was found dead after the fire erupted late Monday night.It happened on the 1800 block of E. Clementine Street.Before firefighters arrived, a survivor had jumped from the second floor to safety. That person was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.As firefighters were combing through the scene after the flames were out, they found Schmeltzer's body on the second floor.The circumstances surrounding the fire and Schmeltzer's death remain under investigation by the homicide unit.Neighbors say the building is vacant and is often used by squatters.----------