Police say two brothers are dead after being ambushed outside their homes in Southwest Philadelphia.Tuesday morning children walked to school just yards from where what appears to have been a brutal execution took place just a couple of hours before.Police escorted some students around the caution tape and tried to keep them from seeing the gruesome scene where a body still lay in the street."It got me nervous," Rev. Emmanuel Fayiah told Action News. "I'm afraid of even living in the area."Police say the incident happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Officers arrived to find one brother lying in the street, between two parked vehicles.The 50-year-old man had been shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the other brother, believed to be in his 50s, had been shot twice in the back.He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition and died less than an hour later.Action News has learned the brothers lived next door to each other. Sources are describing the killings as an ambush. Police say 14 shots were fired.It was the brothers' daily routine to go to work together at a restaurant in Conshohocken.Police say as they were heading out together, their killer waited for the unsuspecting pair just around the corner."Before they realized what happened, at least two assailants approached from the side fence," said Philadelphia Police Department Capt. Drew Techner. "Apparently, they were laying in wait for these two men to come out and go to work, and they started firing shots."Both victims were fathers. One was married for 25 years. His wife was too distraught to go on camera.One of the men's sons, a student at Drexel University, appeared to still be in shock as he briefly shared how he learned of his father's murder."My sister called me this morning because I live on campus at Drexel. She called me at like 7:00," he said. "I just kind of sat back for like 5 minutes processing what happened."Two suspects were seen running from the scene after the shots were fired.Investigators are working to track them down.They have not commented on a possible motive for the killings.------