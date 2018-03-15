SCHOOL BUS

Bus company disputes 6-year-old forced off bus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
On Wednesday, a 6-year-old student from West Oak Lane Charter School who was on the wrong bus route said the driver forced her off, far from home.

The 6-year-old girl was dropped off more than two miles away from her bus stop, in a strange neighborhood. Luckily, she knew on classmate on the bus and the classmate's parents connected her to her mom.


The bus provider, Durham Services, told Action News its investigation found the child was not forced off the bus, but rather the girl told the driver she was going to a sleepover with a friend.

The girl's mother says she never gave permission for her daughter to go on a different bus or with another student, and she had no idea where her child was until another parent called.

The charter school said it is now making changes to its afternoon dismissal policies.

