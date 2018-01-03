Car slams into store in Levittown, Pa.

Watch video from Chopper 6 after a car crashed into a store in Levittown, Pa. on January 3, 2018. (WPVI)

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
First responders were on the scene after a car slammed into a store in Levittown, Bucks County.

It happened before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Ross clothing store near the intersection of Levittown Parkway and Route 13.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a tow truck on the scene.

Crews were removing a silver sedan from a doorway area adjacent to the main entrance.

Action News is told the driver of the sedan was not seriously injured, and there were no reports of injuries to anyone inside the store.

It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control.

