PHILLY PROUD

Philly police officers take their skills into classrooms for enrichment program

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly police officers take their skills into classrooms for enrichment program: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 17, 2017 (WPVI)

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In the city's Hunting Park section, students participated in a program to bridge the gap between police and children in disadvantaged neighborhoods Tuesday.

For many of the students at St Veronica's Independence Mission School it was the first time they had played the drums, and 25th District Philadelphia Police Officer Derrick Suragh showed them the ropes.

Suragh is participating in a program that is a part of the Police Youth Alliance, an initiative launched by the Irish Pub Children's Foundation. The program places Philadelphia police officers with a talent in a classroom to teach enrichment programs.

Many of the students involved come from disadvantaged neighborhoods, and this provides a positive way to introduce the children to the police.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
community-eventsphiladelphia newsPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PHILLY PROUD
Police Youth Alliance building trust and lifelong relationships
Thousands 'make strides' in the fight against breast cancer
Philadelphia AIDS Walk raises more than $275,000
Columbus Day Parade makes its way down Broad Street
More Philly Proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands 'make strides' in the fight against breast cancer
Philadelphia AIDS Walk raises more than $275,000
New Castle County Police hold Police and Princess Ball
Hurricane relief donation drive in Camden
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Medics find stabbing victim with kitchen knife in back
Sandusky to learn if he'll get new trial or charges tossed
City closes Vare Recreation Center
Eagles players, fans react to NFL meeting
US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for
Teen critical following shooting in New Castle County
6 injured in Trenton crash
Police: Mother admits drowning 2 young boys in Delaware apt.
Show More
16 charged with murder in Delaware prison riot
AccuWeather: Sunny, Milder Today
Police seek teen who sucker punched man, breaking his jaw
Bucks County principal fulfills bet, spends night on school roof
Trump's travel ban blocked by judge in Hawaii
More News
Top Video
Medics find stabbing victim with kitchen knife in back
City closes Vare Recreation Center
16 charged with murder in Delaware prison riot
Eagles players, fans react to NFL meeting
More Video