In the city's Hunting Park section, students participated in a program to bridge the gap between police and children in disadvantaged neighborhoods Tuesday.For many of the students at St Veronica's Independence Mission School it was the first time they had played the drums, and 25th District Philadelphia Police Officer Derrick Suragh showed them the ropes.Suragh is participating in a program that is a part of the Police Youth Alliance, an initiative launched by the Irish Pub Children's Foundation. The program places Philadelphia police officers with a talent in a classroom to teach enrichment programs.Many of the students involved come from disadvantaged neighborhoods, and this provides a positive way to introduce the children to the police.----------