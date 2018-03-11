Deadly shooting in West Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly shooting in West Philadelphia: Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police found the body of a young man inside a West Philadelphia home, his body riddled with bullets.

Officers responded at 9:45 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 4100 block of Leidy Street after receiving a 911 call about gunshots fired.

When they entered the house, they found the lifeless body of a man in his 20s.

Investigators say he had been shot several times.

Homicide detectives are looking for suspects and motives.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsdeadly shootinghomicide investigationWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Chilly
2 hurt in crash in Southwest Philadelphia
Woman struck, killed by minivan in South Philadelphia
3-alarm fire damages buildings in West Reading
Victim critical after being shot in Germantown
Authorities bust dog fighting operation in Grays Ferry
Camden babysitter charged with kidnapping infant
Trump: Don't believe Pennsylvania Democrat's not a puppet
Show More
3 women killed in veterans home standoff helped former service members with PTSD
Mother seeks justice after son murdered minutes after they last spoke
Woman killed in Bass River Twp. house fire
Authorities investigating fatal fire in East Germantown
Vandals damage 8 vehicles in West Philadelphia overnight
More News
Top Video
2 hurt in crash in Southwest Philadelphia
Woman struck, killed by minivan in South Philadelphia
3-alarm fire damages buildings in West Reading
Victim critical after being shot in Germantown
More Video