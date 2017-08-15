EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2308762" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deadly shooting in West Philadelphia. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 14, 2017.

Police say an argument that broke out during a dice game led to a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 5800 block of Christian Street.Police arrived to find a 23-year-old man, later identified at Hassan Sibbert of the 6000 block of Regent Street, lying mortally wounded in the street.They learned the victim and another man had been playing dice when a fight broke out and both men drew weapons.Action News is told the victim was fatally shot in front of his two young children.The shooter fled the scene. There have been no arrests.----------