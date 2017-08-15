Dice game ends in deadly shooting in West Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Father shot in front of kids: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on August 15, 2017. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say an argument that broke out during a dice game led to a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 5800 block of Christian Street.

Police arrived to find a 23-year-old man, later identified at Hassan Sibbert of the 6000 block of Regent Street, lying mortally wounded in the street.

EMBED More News Videos

Deadly shooting in West Philadelphia. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 14, 2017.



They learned the victim and another man had been playing dice when a fight broke out and both men drew weapons.

Action News is told the victim was fatally shot in front of his two young children.

The shooter fled the scene. There have been no arrests.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newsshootingWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
3 hurt, dozens displaced in NE Philadelphia apartment fire
Unconscious patient at Temple Univ. Hospital identified
AccuWeather: Clouds, Spotty Showers and Storms Today
Merck, Under Armour, Intel CEOs resign from Trump panel
All lanes back open after fiery crash on AC Expressway
100 marijuana plants removed from West Phila. home
Fire damages large home in Ocean City, NJ
Police: Woman, 84, tied up in Queen Village home invasion
Show More
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'
Solar eclipse glasses are moving fast
Police: Multiple pedestrians struck in Clementon, NJ
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Fire damages large home in Ocean City, NJ
All lanes back open after fiery crash on AC Expressway
3 hurt, dozens displaced in NE Philadelphia apartment fire
More Video