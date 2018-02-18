EDUCATION

Girl with Down syndrome given start for Camden Catholic basketball team

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Camden Catholic High School's basketball team gave one of its players a night to remember.

Kate Spadaro, a senior with Down syndrome, was one of the starters for Thursday night's game against Lenape.

She scored a basket during the first quarter.

Jerry Spadaro, Kate's father, spoke about how much the night meant to his daughter and family.

"This school is just one incredible place. You know, one of the things they say here is it's a place for everyone, there's something for everyone here. That's not just talk," he said.

Kate also spoke to us about the experience.

"It means so much to me," Kate said. "I wouldn't know what to do if I didn't have friends. So it's just really awesome."

"She's also like the mayor of Camden Catholic because she means the world to the teachers, the students, and then me," said Kate's friend, Brendan Costello.

Kate has arguably been one of the team's biggest supporters and cheerleaders during her four years at Camden Catholic.

