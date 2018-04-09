ENTERTAINMENT

Contestants to perform with celebrity duet partners on American Idol

EMBED </>More Videos

Contestants perform with celebrity duet partners on American Idol: Watch the report during Action News at 4pm on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
There's a big night ahead for the contestants trying to be the next American Idol.

Last night, we saw three of our four local contestants take to the stage. Langhorne's Catie Turner, West Philly's Dennis Lorenzo, and Michael J. Woodward from East Falls performed solo for the judges.

In all, 12 of the top 24 performed Sunday night.



On Monday, they will really put their star power to the test by singing duets with some of their favorite artists, including Luis Fonsi, Andy Grammer, Aloe Blacc, Sugarland and Allen Stone.

But at the end of the night, we will say goodbye to five contestants.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentamerican idolkaty perrylionel richieluke bryancompetitionmusicsinging
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Topless protester ID'd as 'Cosby Show' actress
Cosby sexual assault retrial getting underway in #MeToo era
'Grease' coming back to theaters for 40th anniversary
How 3 performers got to 'Sesame Street Live!' in Philly
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
'Grease' coming back to theaters for 40th anniversary
How 3 performers got to 'Sesame Street Live!' in Philly
Report: Amazon to turn 'Lord of the Rings' into TV series
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Topless protester ID'd as 'Cosby Show' actress
FBI raids office of Trump's personal lawyer
Pa. eyes expanding medical marijuana to plant form
Son of fmr. Flyer among victims in hockey team bus crash
Canadian officials say body of player in bus crash misidentified
Police arrest boy walking with AR-15, teen with pistol
Sheriff: Man who allegedly confessed on Facebook to killing mom found dead
Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday
Show More
Trump promises quick decision on Syria response
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Still Chilly Today
Man who lured teen into sex work gets 13-year prison term
27 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge
Students welcome back beloved principal after firing
More News