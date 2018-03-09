On Sunday, American Idol is back and here on 6abc for the very first time. Hundreds of thousands of hopefuls are vying for a shot at a golden ticket to Hollywood, including many of talented musicians from the Philadelphia area.Catie Turner is an 18-year-old singer-songwriter from Langhorne, Bucks County.She's a high school senior at Neshaminy High School with a unique voice, a guitar and now - a chance at stardom.And her enthusiasm is contagious."I am so ready! I'm missing school right now for this. I would much rather sing for Katy Perry then do Algebra 3 homework, so thank you!" she said.Action News found her at the New York City auditions - along with her whole family!Catie made it past tens of thousands of other hopefuls at the open call in Orlando and on this day in October, she was just a few minutes away from singing for the celebrity judges: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie."I am feeling the pressure, but it's more like I am more excited than nervous," she said.Catie says she's just a girl who loves her guitar and writing original songs."I just sing - a lot," she said.Her mom, Cathy Turner, says Catie is the family entertainer."Music is her soul. She is really good," she said.And now, the girl with the guitar from Langhorne with the big smile - and even bigger hugs - was going for the big leagues with one shot at receiving that coveted golden ticket to Hollywood."I am going to fight tooth and nail for that golden ticket and I am going to make Philly proud!" she said.And just now did she do when she finally met her own idol, Katy Perry?"I was so scared because her approval means everything to me," she said.Action News caught up with Catie again this week just ahead of Sunday's big premiere and let's just say she's still buzzing about meeting the other Katy."I am like, 'Oh my God, I hope she really likes me' because she is also the most feisty - you'll see how that goes!" she said.Right now, Catie sings in the Neshaminy High School choir, but this Sunday, she will sing for those judges.American Idol premieres this Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. right here on 6abc.------