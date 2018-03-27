CRASH

2 dead, including Lambertville firefighter, following fiery crash in Hopewell Township

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighter among victims in fiery Hopewell Township crash. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

HOPEWELL TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Two people are dead, including an off-duty firefighter, after a car and a dump truck collided in Hopewell Township, Mercer County.

It happened around 1 p.m. Monday on the 1600 block of River Road, not far from Fiddlers Creek Road and the Trap Rock Quarry.

Lambertville Fire Department said 58-year-old firefighter Mark Leary Sr. was one of the victims in the crash.

"Rescue 17 responded to this call unknowing that it involved one of our own until hours later," the fire department posted on its Facebook page.

Officers said they arrived to find that a Mack dump truck had collided with a Ford Crown Victoria in the southbound lane. The collision caused both vehicles and a utility pole to catch on fire.

Hopewell Township Police said an investigation into the crash revealed that the truck was traveling northbound along Route 29 while the car was traveling southbound.

Police said, for some reason, the truck driver crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into the Ford.

According to investigators the driver of the truck, James Bilton, 59, of Edgewater Park, New Jersey, did not suffer any serious injury.

Officials said the driver and a passenger in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known at this time if Leary was the driver or passenger. The second victim has not been identified.

"His spirit lives on through his sons Mark Leary Jr. and Collin Leary who are also members of the District. Mark was always willing to help you no matter the circumstances, and often stepped up to the plate when nobody else would," the Lambertville Fire Department said.



Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Detective Louis Vastola at 609-737-3100 ext. 5320. .

The crash remains under investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

Lambertville firefighter killed in fiery crash: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 26, 2018



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newscar firetraffic fatalitiesaccidentcrashfirefighter killedHopewell Township (Mercer County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRASH
Hit-and-run driver damages family's wheelchair accessible van
2 killed in Horsham weather-related crash
1 dead in Philadelphia fire, ambulance crashes on way
Tractor-trailer carrying 50K pounds of frozen turkeys overturns
More crash
Top Stories
Hit-and-run driver damages family's wheelchair accessible van
Eagles DE Bennett surrenders on charge of injury to elderly
No jail for man who flipped car following Eagles' Super Bowl win
No. 1 pick Fultz scores 10 points in 1st game since October
Trip to the Final Four proves pricey for 'Nova fans
Police name person of interest in Chinatown stabbing
Video of pledge chugging alcohol on night of fall shown in court
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Showers Tonight
Show More
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
Man with gas can douses Mayfair property
Be ready for delays - PennDOT begins pothole repairs in earnest
NJ synagogue vandalized with hate symbols
Police: Driver led police on chase during snowstorm
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59
Storm Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair
More Video