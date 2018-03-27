EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3266489" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lambertville firefighter killed in fiery crash: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 26, 2018

Two people are dead, including an off-duty firefighter, after a car and a dump truck collided in Hopewell Township, Mercer County.It happened around 1 p.m. Monday on the 1600 block of River Road, not far from Fiddlers Creek Road and the Trap Rock Quarry.Lambertville Fire Department said 58-year-old firefighter Mark Leary Sr. was one of the victims in the crash."Rescue 17 responded to this call unknowing that it involved one of our own until hours later," the fire department posted on its Facebook page.Officers said they arrived to find that a Mack dump truck had collided with a Ford Crown Victoria in the southbound lane. The collision caused both vehicles and a utility pole to catch on fire.Hopewell Township Police said an investigation into the crash revealed that the truck was traveling northbound along Route 29 while the car was traveling southbound.Police said, for some reason, the truck driver crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into the Ford.According to investigators the driver of the truck, James Bilton, 59, of Edgewater Park, New Jersey, did not suffer any serious injury.Officials said the driver and a passenger in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known at this time if Leary was the driver or passenger. The second victim has not been identified."His spirit lives on through his sons Mark Leary Jr. and Collin Leary who are also members of the District. Mark was always willing to help you no matter the circumstances, and often stepped up to the plate when nobody else would," the Lambertville Fire Department said.Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Detective Louis Vastola at 609-737-3100 ext. 5320. .The crash remains under investigation.------