Great topping debate: Do you like pineapple on your pizza?

It's a piping hot debate that's saucy and maybe a little cheesy - but it's real.Do you like pineapple on your pizza?There's a culinary war cooking that's pitting pizza traditionalists against equal-opportunity topping enthusiasts. And the combo is tearing - or shall we say slicing - social media apart.It started with a tweet from a girl named Ali showing a picture of the pineapple pizza she ordered, which was returned to her without the pineapple. Inside the box was taped a $5 bill taped to the lid and a note that reads: "Couldn't bring myself to put pineapple on it. That's gross. Sorry."The pizza world weighed in and the debate reached official levels.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tweeted: "I have a pineapple. I have a pizza. And I stand behind this delicious Southwestern Ontario creation. #TeamPineapple"But in Iceland, the president says if he could, he'd pass a law banning pineapple from being used as pizza topping in his country. He later clarified to a news outlet there that he likes pineapple - just not on pizza.So we asked you, our faithful, pizza-loving Action News viewers to weigh in on our twitter poll.