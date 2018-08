This week's sweepstakes

Six ways to enjoy the outdoors

We Walk Philly

Juniper June

Boozy Treats

Grilling with Alessi

Six-minute Meals

New Beer Spots

Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts (PIFA)

FYI Loves the Arts

Becks Cajun Café PSPCA Fundraiser

Shelter Me

It's Memorial Day weekend - time to soak up the sun and some outdoor fun. It's officially grilling season. We've got some great recipes, some tasty booze-infused treats and a celebration of all things ginWe set our show on the patio of 24, overlooking the Schuylkill River. The restaurant just launched a weekend bubbly and waffles brunch.2401 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-333-3331Memorial Day weekend marks the start of outdoor fun. Karen rounds up six ways to get outside and enjoy the sun.301 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 922-2386Penns Landing through Monday, May 31st100 S Independence Mall W, Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 922 -7100Franklin Square, 200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (Thru June 30th)200 Main Street, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406(301) 657-0700This free walking program at some of Philly's public parks has people getting fit, having fun, and connecting with their neighbors.There's a Juniper celebration the entire month of June at Abe Fisher in Center City. Karen Rogers shows us whats on the menu.1623 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103Melissa Magee shares some savory and sweet boozy treats great for the summer.233 Chestnut St , Philadelphia, Pa 19106215.897.9999The Logan Hotel1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103(215) 783-4171509 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147(215) 558-24711500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102(267) 761-5582at the Rittenhouse Hotel210 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103Gina Gannon goes In the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's registered dietician Meredith McGrath for some brunch recipes you can make at home.Along with the healthy meal, Red Owl Tavern is offering an indulgent deal: free dessert with the purchase of a dinner entree Tuesday-Friday through May. Just mention you saw this feature on 6abc.433 Chestnut St.,Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 923-22671901 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19130Two new brew pubs hit the Philly scene. Chicago's Goose Island opens its first US Brewery outside of Chicago and Love City Brewery is one couple's dream come true.1002 Canal St, Philadelphia, PA 19123(215) 560-81811023 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19123(215) 398-1900From music to dance, circus acts to comedy and some performances that defy categorization, PIFA is a celebration of art and a celebration of Philadelphia that runs from May 31-June 10. Here are some of the highlights.http://www.pifa.org/Commonwealth Plaza: Inside the Kimmel Center300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102June 2 at 8 p.m.; June 3 at 2 p.m.Kimmel Center: SEI Innovation Studio (Two levels below ground floor)300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102Conducted by Terell Stafford; June 8 at 8 p.m.Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102Opening act will be The Jazztet of the United States Army Field BandTwo of the city's favorite theaters are closing out their seasons with two of the most popular musicals: Mamma Mia at the Walnut Street Theater and Disney's Aladdin at the Academy of Music.Academy Of Music240 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-574-3550Your love for Cajun cooking could save the lives of homeless animals in our region thanks to a program called pos for pups.Reading Terminal Market, 51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PaTen percent of proceeds on Phos sales benefit the Pennsylvania SPCA from now until the end of July.350 E. Erie AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 19134This week's shelter me is literally for the birds. Tamala Edwards introduces us to some exotic creatures that could be your feathered friends for life.