6 Minute Meals: Veggie Quesadilla

For this week's 6-minute meal and a deal, Iron Chef Jose Garces shows Alicia Vitarelli how to make an elevated veggie quesadilla.Buy 2 tacos get 1 free (of equal or lesser value)Good through Monday, March 26thBuena Onda Fairmount1901 Callowhill StPhiladelphia, PA 19130Buena Onda Veggie Quesadillas: Serves 4-6 as a Main MealIngredients:6 14' tortillas2 cans of black beans2 Poblano peppers3 ears of corn cut off the cob (Chef Tip: Use frozen corn to save time)1/2 of a small butternut squash (Chef Tip: You can substitute 1 bunch of scallions cut into inch pieces)2 pounds of shredded cheese. The chef uses Mexican cheeses: Chihuahua & Oaxaca. You can substitute a mix of Monterey Jack, Cheddar & Mozzarella (Chef Tip: Choose high melting cheeses)3 TBSP vegetable oilButter for stove top cookingDirectionsStep 1: Roasting the Peppers and SquashChef Tip: Prepare peppers & corn ahead of time & reserve until meal timePreheat oven to 450 degreesToss 2 Poblano peppers with 1 TBSP oil, place on a baking sheet & roast 6-8 minutes, until skin is charredChef Tip: Start checking at 4 minutesRemove from oven, season with salt, cover with plastic wrap, allow to coolOnce cool, use a paper towel to rub the skin off the pepper. Dice & reserve until cooking time.Peel & dice butternut squash & roast in oven with peppers for 35-45 minutesChef Tip: Buy squash pre-cut at grocery store to save time or use the scallions as an alternativeStep 2: Charring the CornChef Tip: Char corn ahead of time & reserve until cooking timeHeat a sauce pan over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oilOnce the oil is shimmering, add the corn, stirring until lightly browned and charredStep 3: Assembling your QuesadillasAdd black beans, corn & poblano peppers (or scallions) to a bowl and mixPlace tortilla on counter & evenly spread cup of the veggie mix onto the tortillaEvenly spread one cup of cheese mix over the veggiesFold the portion of the tortilla closest to you over the middle. Use your thumbs to lift and fold the sides over the middle. Then tuck and pinch each side, folding to meeting in the middle. Fold over again to complete your wrap.Press to flatten and cut off any excess tortillaStep 4: Cooking your QuesadillasHeat a cast iron skillet over medium heatMelt a pat of butter and place quesadilla fold-side downCook about 1 minute until browned, flip and repeat on the other side(Chef Tip: Press down with spatula to ensure cheese melts)Step 5:Cut in half & serve with your favorite garnishes: salsa, guacamole, sour cream, hot sauce...The chef uses Mexican Crema & Salsa Mexicana (onions, peppers, cilantro & a little lime juice)Enjoy!-----