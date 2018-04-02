NJ man's beer belly turns out to be 30lb tumor

Friends and family of a 63-year-old New Jersey man always thought he had a beer belly. So they were shocked when it turned out to be a 30 pound tumor.Doctors had been telling Kevin Daly that he suffered from stubborn belly fat.But when his stomach refused to shrink, even after dramatic weight loss, they agreed to order some tests.He underwent a CT scan in December and that's when he got the news of an extremely large mass in his body.Within days, Daly had surgery and doctors were able to remove the slow-growing tumor in one piece.After two months of recovery, he says he is feeling great and very lucky.------