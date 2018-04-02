HEALTH & FITNESS

NJ man's beer belly turns out to be 30lb tumor

EMBED </>More Videos

'Beer belly' turns out to be 30 pound tumor. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News Mornings on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

Friends and family of a 63-year-old New Jersey man always thought he had a beer belly. So they were shocked when it turned out to be a 30 pound tumor.

Doctors had been telling Kevin Daly that he suffered from stubborn belly fat.

But when his stomach refused to shrink, even after dramatic weight loss, they agreed to order some tests.

He underwent a CT scan in December and that's when he got the news of an extremely large mass in his body.

Within days, Daly had surgery and doctors were able to remove the slow-growing tumor in one piece.

After two months of recovery, he says he is feeling great and very lucky.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthn.j. newsnew jersey newshealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Lawsuit: CVS unintentionally revealed HIV status of 6K patients
What to know about Light it Up Blue & World Autism Awareness Day
Smart socks aim to catch diabetic foot problems early
Consumer Reports: Patients stuck with big bills after ER visits
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Exchange student charged in threat bought gun online
Phillies/Mets game in New York postponed
AccuWeather: Morning Snow, Afternoon Melting Today
Not an April shower, but an April snowfall
Villanova announces road closures near campus
What to watch for in Villanova, Michigan NCAA title game
Cosby jury being picked amid anti-sexual misconduct movement
Driver critically injured in Darby crash
Show More
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
'Affluenza teen' released from jail
Stallone on set of 'Creed 2' during 'beautiful Philly day'
Alicia Vitarelli reports from San Antonio
Teen rescued after fall into drain pipe at Los Angeles park
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: Exchange student charged in threat bought gun online
Villanova announces road closures near campus
Teen rescued after fall into drain pipe at Los Angeles park
More Video