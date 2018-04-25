HEALTHCHECK

Study: Alcohol tied to harmful mouth bacteria

EMBED </>More Videos

Alcohol tied to harmful mouth bacteria. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 25, 2018. (WPVI)

There's a new not-so-great side effect of too much alcohol.

It can change the balance of good and bad bacteria in your mouth and that can lead to other significant health problems.

Researchers at New York University School of Medicine found more bad bacteria in the mouths of people who routinely drank one or more alcoholic drinks per day.

Those harmful germs are known to lead to gum disease, heart problems, and even some cancers.

Researchers are still working to explain the connection.

View the study here.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckalcoholdrinking
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Controversial e-cigarette maker responds to FDA crackdown
More mumps cases linked to dance festival reported in Delaware
New guidelines released for Multiple Sclerosis patients
Study: Caffeine in the womb linked to child obesity
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Controversial e-cigarette maker responds to FDA crackdown
More mumps cases linked to dance festival reported in Delaware
New guidelines released for Multiple Sclerosis patients
Study: Caffeine in the womb linked to child obesity
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
TIMELINE: How Meek Mill ended up in jail and then 76ers game
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart talks Meek Mill release, 76ers' victory
Police: Affair was apparent motive in Rosemont murder-suicide
Jury gets case after Cosby painted as predator, victim
Brother charged after blind man found living in deplorable conditions
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Damp Today
Police begin crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike riders
Black woman golfer: It was like we had targets on our backs
Show More
Players congrat Coach Brett Brown for 1st playoff series win
Believe it! 76ers roll with Meek Mill past Heat in Game 5
Meek Mill released from prison
Bob Dorough of 'Schoolhouse Rock' is dead at 94
Dallas mayor: 1 officer has died after Home Depot shooting
More News