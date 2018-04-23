FYI PHILLY

Step inside Winterthur's 'Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden'

EMBED </>More Videos

Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library is home to more than 60 acres of pristine horticulture. (WPVI)

Winterthur Follies
Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library is home to more than 60 acres of pristine horticulture and their latest exhibition 'Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden' shows the beautiful architecture that enhances the grounds. It runs through Jan. 2020.
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden
5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, DE 19735
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesWinterthurFYI Philly
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FYI Philly: Point-to-Point at Winterthur
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly: Helium's Comedy Academy welcomes Ducis Rodgers to the stage
Watch FYI Philly: Small South Philly restaurant earning big praise
FYI Philly: Bistro on Bridge in Phoenixville gets a major makeover
Watch FYI Philly: Chez Ben brings French eats to Old City
More FYI Philly
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon Bridge to the Beach
Winterthur Point-to-Point Sweepstakes
Watch: Jezabel Careaga Really BUILDS a Business
Watch: Wax and Wine on FYI Philly
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect in custody, police say
At least 8 pedestrians hit by van in Toronto, driver in custody
Police: Car driver apparently shot, killed by van driver in Germantown
Police: Bucks Co. woman, Philly man killed in house party shooting
Witness recalls fatal DUI crash that killed boy on bike
Defense rests in Cosby sex assault retrial, closings begin Tues.
Man charged with murder after remains found in NJ forest
Brooks: Restructured deal because Foles "deserved more money"
Show More
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Police: 5 Philly robberies likely connected; suspects sought
Armed officers begin patrol of Cherry Hill high schools
Teens run to help victims, including children, in SW Phila. collision
Fire during NJ sleepover injures 13, 2 critically
More News