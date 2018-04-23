Winterthur Follies
Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library is home to more than 60 acres of pristine horticulture and their latest exhibition 'Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden' shows the beautiful architecture that enhances the grounds. It runs through Jan. 2020.
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden
5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52), Winterthur, DE 19735
