.@PhillyPolice say masked gunman shot two men at point blank range as they walked out of this corner store in North Philadelphia. A woman was also hit by a stray bullet.

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that has left three people injured.Police said a masked gunman shot two men at point-blank range as they were leaving a corner store at Sheridan and Clearfield streets in North Philadelphia. They said a woman standing nearby was also hit by a stray bullet."The two male victims were standing just feet away when the shooter walked up pulled a firearm and immediately fired numerous shots from point-blank range," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Police said a 24-year-old man was shot twice in the arm and taken by private car to Temple University Hospital.Police said a second a man was shot once in the head and was also taken by private car to Temple University Hospital.A third victim, a 23-year-old woman, was hit in the armpit and back and taken by medics to Temple University Hospital.The woman and the man shot in the head are both in critical condition; the 24-year-old man is in stable condition.Detectives spent the evening watching the corner store's surveillance video in an attempt to identify who it was that pulled what is believed to be a 9MM semi-automatic handgun."You see a male wearing all dark-colored clothing," said Small. "He's wearing a mask covering his face."The gunman was last seen running east on Clearfield, away from the scene of the crime.There is no word on any motive for the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call East Detectives.