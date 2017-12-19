Man, 85, found stabbed to death in West Philadelphia ID'd

Police are investigating the murder of an 85-year-old man in West Philadelphia.It happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on the 5300 block of Addison Street.Kimberly Vaughn, the daughter of the victim, made the horrifying discovery Tuesday afternoon inside her father's West Philadelphia row home."I had to find my father the way he was," said Vaughn. "I'm heartbroken."Police said Willie Cooper, 85, had been stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.Neighbors and family describe Cooper as having a big personality and a heart to match.Gloria Savage said Cooper was "dedicated to the block, his family and his home. For someone to go in and literally just kill him like this, I'm really in shock, I really don't believe it honestly."Officials said there are signs of forced entry from the alley into the basement, but it appears nothing was taken from the home.So far, there have been no arrests. Police did not find a weapon at the crime location.Anyone with information is asked to call------