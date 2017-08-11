Man killed in police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead.
It happened around 5 p.m. Friday along the 3100 block of Darien Street.
Police say they received a call from a woman who saw a man attempting to break into her vehicle.
When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect allegedly engaged an officer in a struggle, attempting to grab the officer's weapon.
More police officers arrived on the scene, and the suspect then allegedly attempted to grab the weapon of a second officer.
It was at that point that police officers opened fire on the suspect.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect's identity has not been released.
This is the second police-involved shooting this week in North Philadelphia..
The other incident happened Monday afternoon on the 2200 block of North Fairhill Street when police say a suspect opened fire first on officers. That man, Jose Gonzales, is facing charges of assault, weapons offenses, and attempting to murder police officers.
