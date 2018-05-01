Man seen walking with AR-15 in Abington, police alerted

The Abington Township chief of police has sent a letter to residents concerning a man seen walking with an AR-15 rifle.In his letter, Chief Patrick Molloy says the man has been seen in the area of North Hills, Ardsley, Glenside, and the Abington Shopping Center."While this individual's intentions are unknown, it appears that he is attempting to draw our police officers into a debate or an encounter over his 2nd amendment right to carry this weapon in public," Molloy said.Molloy calls the man's tactics as "passive-aggressive."The chief says while the man is not breaking any laws, his actions "have caused unnecessary alarm to the public, thus diverting valuable police resources from our core mission.""As your Chief, I assure you that the Department's primary concern is for the safety and well-being of our residents, and this man's actions, while lawful, appear to serve no legitimate purpose. Our Department will continue to balance our duty to protect the 2nd Amendment rights of this individual with our duty to provide public safety to all of our residents," Molloy said.The chief says he understands residents concern and frustration over this "very complex issue."He urges residents to not take action or speak to the man.------