Mom shot to death while driving in Freehold, NJ; possibly at random

FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WPVI) --
A woman was fatally shot as she drove in Freehold on Thursday night. It's believed the gunman randomly opened fire at the passing vehicle.

The victim was driving with her family on Route 33 when she was shot at around 11:45 p.m.

The woman's boyfriend and her 1-year-old child were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Neither were injured.

She was pronounced dead about an hour later at CentraState Medical Center.

The suspect is believed to have fired at the passing vehicle from the side of the road, in what is likely a random shooting.

Friday morning police made an arrest after conducting an investigation along Route 33.

Monmouth County authorities are looking into whether the shooting is related to two other recent incidents in the county. No one was hurt in the previous incidents.

Information about the suspect has not yet been released by police.

