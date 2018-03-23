More bodies found at scene of fatal fire earlier this week in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia fire commissioner has confirmed Friday night that three more victims have been found inside a house fire that occurred late Tuesday.

It happened around 12 a.m. on the 1800 block of North 21st Street in North Philadelphia.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and are trying to rebuild part of the structure to safety to get to the bodies.

A source tells Action News, the victims are an adult male, and adult female and a juvenile.

The fire started late Tuesday night according to officials. One body was found and several firefighters were injured.

Commissioner Adam Thiel said the victim's family members notified them when they had still not heard from their relatives. He also said it was not safe to go back into the building which he says was an illegal boarding house.

Commissioner Thiel said, "In the course of that firefighting incident there was a collapse inside the structure very similar to the one that killed Matt Letourno. And we had multiple firefighters that were injured. We had a mayday situation. We had to rescue those firefighters. We had to get them to the hospital. There was no access from the second floor to the third floor."

Tamika Johnson, victims' relative said, "It took them too long. Three days too long. They could've been in there still alive. And they didn't go back in there to search."

A cause has not been determined due to the poor conditions of the building.

------
