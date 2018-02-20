Murder-suicide at health care facility in Washington Twp., N.J.

EMBED </>More Videos

Murder-suicide in Washington Township, N.J. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 20, 2018. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide at a health care facility in Washington Township, N.J.

It happened before 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Health Care Center's Sub-Acute Rehabilitation Unit on Egg Harbor Road in Sewell, NJ.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says 76-year-old Raymond McKenna shot his wife, 74-year-old Arlene McKenna, then turned the gun on himself.

Medics rushed Arlene to Cooper University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Raymond died at the scene. The McKennas were from Mullica Hill, N.J.

Authorities say Arlene McKenna was a patient at the facility.

A full investigation continues.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsmurder suicideWashington Township (Gloucester County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 dead in crash involving tractor-trailer in Berlin, N.J.
Vehicles damaged after asphalt spills on NJ highways
Acme owner to buy Rite Aid
Police: Student shoots himself in Ohio middle school bathroom
SEPTA bus collides with tractor-trailer, injuries reported
New Jersey school district adds armed police officers
ESPN: Groh promoted to Eagles offensive coordinator
Champion Eagles want to trademark phrase "Philly Special"
Show More
Mueller's team charges attorney with making false statements
Extreme work perks: Local companies offering great benefits
AccuWeather: Record Warmth Possible Today and Wednesday
Chicken shortage shuts KFCs across Britain
Pedestrian struck and killed in Upper Moreland ID'd
More News
Top Video
2 dead in crash involving tractor-trailer in Berlin, N.J.
Vehicles damaged after asphalt spills on NJ highways
Action News Update
Extreme work perks: Local companies offering great benefits
More Video