Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide at a health care facility in Washington Township, N.J.It happened before 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Health Care Center's Sub-Acute Rehabilitation Unit on Egg Harbor Road in Sewell, NJ.The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says 76-year-old Raymond McKenna shot his wife, 74-year-old Arlene McKenna, then turned the gun on himself.Medics rushed Arlene to Cooper University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Raymond died at the scene. The McKennas were from Mullica Hill, N.J.Authorities say Arlene McKenna was a patient at the facility.A full investigation continues.------