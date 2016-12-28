NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police now say two officers were hurt during Tuesday night's teen flash mob disturbance at Philadelphia Mills Mall in Northeast Philadelphia.
Four people were arrested after the incident, during which two officers were punched in the head.
Philadelphia police responded to the mall around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an extremely large crowd of juveniles causing a disturbance.
Police now say between 300 and 400 juveniles rode SEPTA buses after a call went out on the social media network Snapchat.
"They went to the food court area and that's when they started running around, yelling and screaming and acting disorderly," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said Tuesday.
Officers worked for about two hours to restore order. They arrested four juveniles under the age of 17.
Tuesday night, police said one of those arrested may face felony charges after attempting to strike a police officer.
There were no injuries and no damage to mall property as a result of the incident.
Authorities tell Action News that officers were already at the mall due to a similar scene Monday night.
Action News viewer Anthony Clark, who is a vendor inside the mall, sent in video of Monday's incident. The video shows a large crowd by the Marshalls entrance of the mall.
In the video, the group scatters as police arrive on the scene.
"They were pelting cops with fountain sodas and all kinds of trash," Clark said. "When somebody yelled 'gun' last night and the stampede started in our direction, I'm just glad nobody got hurt."
The teens have vowed to return to Philadelphia Mills Mall since they are off all week for the holiday. Philadelphia police say they will have officers at the mall all week.
"So it wouldn't make any sense for these juveniles to return because they're going to be turned away, they're going to be dispersed immediately," Small said.
There were a number of disturbances in malls across the country on Monday.
Authorities say social media may also have contributed to the series of possibly related incidents in which groups of people, many of them teens, fought and created disturbances at shopping malls in at least nine states.
The disturbances erupted in malls from Arizona to North Carolina and drew hundreds of spectators in some cases, causing several malls to be closed.
----
ABC News contributed to this report.