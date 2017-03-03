4 people shot outside bar in East Mt. Airy

4 people shot outside bar in East Mount Airy after argument turned physical. One victim was a bartender trying to calm everyone down. — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) March 3, 2017

This car crashed 6 blocks from quadruple shooting in East Mt Airy. 26 yr old man in critical condition in backseat. pic.twitter.com/djAaiWZ5Pt — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) March 3, 2017

A gunman fired eight shots, leaving four people injured in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood.It happened inside a bar around 2:15 a.m. Friday on the 7100 block of Germantown Avenue.Police say a fight began brewing inside the establishment where twenty people had gathered for a concert.After the bar closed, the fight ended outside where someone opened fire.Three customers and a bartender were shot.Police arrived to the scene of people running and cars speeding away.Officers followed one of the cars that ended up crashing into a pole at West Upsal Street.They discovered a 26-year-old man in the back seat with multiple wounds.He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.Two other males in their 20s took themselves to the hospital. One had a gunshot wound to the hand. The other victim was wounded in the torso and leg.The bartender says she came outside with other employees to calm things down, and ended up with a gunshot wound to her hand.Police say they don't know if the three males were hit by stray bullets or were involved in the fight.There are surveillance cameras inside and outside the bar and several witnesses to help in providing information.------