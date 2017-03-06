NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --New Castle County Police are searching for a man they say attempted to kidnap and rob a woman in Newark.
It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Bluffs Apartments on Sheldon Drive.
The victim says a man approached her while she was walking to her apartment.
The man allegedly displayed a handgun, demanded money, and forced the woman to her apartment.
The suspect was startled and ran off when another adult opened the door to the victim's apartment.
Detectives believe it is the same suspect in two other attempted kidnappings that happened last month in New Castle County.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
