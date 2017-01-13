NEWS

Monsignor William Lynn seeks to stop retrial

A church leader at the center of Philadelphia's clergy sex abuse scandal was back in court Friday. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Monsignor William Lynn was back in court Friday in a legal effort to scuttle his scheduled retrial.

His legal team called retired Detective Joseph Walsh, who testified that during the investigation leading to Lynn's first trial he uncovered a number of inconsistencies concerning a key prosecution witness.

Walsh said he relayed the contradictory findings to an assistant district attorney who responded, "you are killing my case, you are killing my case." Walsh said he was just trying to get to the truth.

The monsignor's attorney, Thomas Bergstrom, argues that verbal exchange should have been reported to the defense at the first trial.

That it was not, Bergstrom argues, is prosecutorial misconduct and retrial should stopped.

Patrick Blessington, with the district attorney's office, argued documents containing the inconsistencies Detective Walsh had found had been given the defense team before Lynn's first trial, and the motion to stop the retrial of the monsignor should be denied by the court.
