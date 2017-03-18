NEWS

NJ man arrested for sex assault of a child

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, N.J. (WPVI) --
A 50-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child.

After an investigation, police arrested Steven W. Newman of Phillipsburg on Friday.

He is charged with aggravated sexual assault, a first degree crime, endangering the welfare of a child, a second degree crime, and lewdness, a fourth degree crime.

The investigation revealed the victim was less than 13-years-old.

Police say the crimes occurred in Flemington Borough.

Newman was sent to Somerset County Jail and is awaiting his first court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 908-788-1129.

