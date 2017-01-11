SW Philly deli worker beaten over price of sandwich

Philadelphia police need your help locating two men who beat a deli employee over the price of a sandwich.They released surveillance video on Wednesday in hopes someone recognizes the suspects.It shows the two men walking into the Daylight Deli on the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia last Wednesday.They argued with a 60-year-old employee, then began punching her when she asked them to leave.She was knocked to the ground.Police released the following suspect descriptions:Suspect description: Black male, 20 years-of-age, mustache and goatee, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark colored vest, and dark colored pants.Suspect's companion: Black male, 20 years-of-age with braids in his hair, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.