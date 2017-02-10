Woman gives birth in McDonald's bathroom in Alabama

A special delivery took place at a McDonald's in Alabama.It happened on Wednesday night in Tuscumbia.Employees say a customer left the restroom saying a woman was in labor.Manager Sausha Mitchell went into the bathroom and found the woman in a stall.She said, "My first instinct, I'm right here I'm like 'Eh, I don't want to. I'm inching that way, but I ended up going in here and catching her baby."Store employees wrapped the baby girl in a jacket until first responders arrived and took them to the hospital.