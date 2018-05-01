Parents seek answers in death of marine son in Southwest Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents seek answers in death of marine son in SW Philly. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Action News has learned a man shot to death last week in Southwest Philadelphia was a marine, and police have no idea why he was targeted.

Beatrice and Steven Makundu spoke with us fighting through tears.

Throughout the interview, Beatrice never let go of the picture of her son 24-year-old Marine, Samuel Makundu.

The couple is begging for someone to help police track down who shot and killed their boy last month.

Mother of the victim, Beatrice Makundu said, "Anybody you see anything you heard anything we need you to go to the detectives. Call the detectives!"

His father, Steven Makundu said, "for me to cry that tells you where I held this man in my heart. So please I beg all listeners, like his mother said, whatever you know about Sam please get to the detective and tell them."

Police say Makundu was gunned down, execution style, just after 3 a.m. on April 22.

It happened in the 5400 block of Paschall Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Ryan says he was shot in the head and chest walking to his car after a night out at a local hookah lounge.

He was with a woman who is cooperating with the police.

Philadelphia Police Captain Ryan says that a shooter was waiting in the dark for the 24-year-old to walk out.

"Mr. Makundu did not bring this to his door or anything like that. It did not involve drugs or anything of that sort," he said.

At this point, Ryan says they're not sure what the motive for this yet.

But they believe someone planned this.

And that's why they need help from the public.

Today Makundu's parents told us Samuel had just finished active duty.

And that he had moved home a month ago to join the reserves and go to college at Temple.

His future plans, more service.

"I say son what do you do when you graduate from college? He says he's going back to the Marines. I want to be a soldier and fight," said Steven Makundu.

Their home was packed today with mourning family.

Together they're praying justice will come soon.

"He was a 24 -year-old man that served his country that he loved so much and he didn't just deserve to die on the street like that," said Beatrice Makundu.

This is very much so still a mystery that has left this family heartbroken.

If someone has information that leads to an arrest, there is a $20,000 reward.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newshomicide investigationshootingmurdermarines
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man shot in head in Southwest Philadelphia
Top Stories
2 bodies found inside Northampton Twp. home
2 charged in death of Phoenixville High School student
Man seen walking with AR-15 in Abington, police alerted
Police: Woman seen stalking home before murder-suicide
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
Evicted woman allegedly left her 2 children in hot apartment
Trump honors crew of ill-fated Southwest flight
Shots fired at police in Chester, Pa.
Show More
Vehicle and tanker truck crash in Claymont; Naamans Rd. open
NTSB: Straps corroded on Lehigh Tunnel conduit that fell, killing 1
Some sleep over PPA to make ticket amnesty deadline
Israeli prime minister: Iran lied about nuclear program
Pa. man saves boy from drowning in Myrtle Beach resort
More News