Caretaker comforts sick Kodiak bear

Video shows Jim Kowalczik, a caretaker at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York, comforting Jimbo the Kodiak bear. (WPVI)

Jimbo is 24-years-old and was feeling ill earlier this month.

A veterinarian examined Jimbo, who is 10 feet tall and weighs 1,400 pounds. Jimbo was suffering from an unknown illness, and was uncomfortable and agitated after the vet appointment.

Kowalczik wanted to show Jimbo "some extra love" and is seen petting him and talking to him softly.

Jimbo has lived at the Orphaned Wildlife Center since he was a cub. He sustained injuries at a young age which left him unable to be returned to the wild.
