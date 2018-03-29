U.S. & WORLD

Cheetah jumps into man's Jeep

Cheetah jumps into tourist's Jeep. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 29, 2018. (WPVI)

A Seattle man came face-to-face with a cheetah when it jumped in his Jeep.

Three curious cheetah brothers got up close and personal with a group of tourists on a photo safari in Tanzania.

One jumped inside the jeep.

The guide told the group not to move or make eye contact so the cheetah would not see them as a threat.

The cheetah eventually went on its way.

