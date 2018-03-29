Cheetah jumps into man's Jeep

A Seattle man came face-to-face with a cheetah when it jumped in his Jeep.
Three curious cheetah brothers got up close and personal with a group of tourists on a photo safari in Tanzania.
One jumped inside the jeep.
The guide told the group not to move or make eye contact so the cheetah would not see them as a threat.
The cheetah eventually went on its way.
