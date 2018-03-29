Police-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot

A police-involved shooting in a Walmart parking lot in the Lehigh Valley forced everyone in the store to evacuate.It happened on Mill Creek Road in Lower Macungie, Lehigh County, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.Witnesses say state police were chasing a man who might have been shoplifting.Gunshots were then heard outside the store near a white minivan.The Lehigh County coroner was on the scene. But police have not released details on if there was a fatality.State police are expected to hold a press conference on the incident later Thursday.------