Police-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot

LOWER MACUNGIE, Pa. (WPVI) --A police-involved shooting in a Walmart parking lot in the Lehigh Valley forced everyone in the store to evacuate.
It happened on Mill Creek Road in Lower Macungie, Lehigh County, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses say state police were chasing a man who might have been shoplifting.
Gunshots were then heard outside the store near a white minivan.
The Lehigh County coroner was on the scene. But police have not released details on if there was a fatality.
State police are expected to hold a press conference on the incident later Thursday.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps