Police: Son lived with murdered mother's body for days in East Falls apartment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police said a 49-year-old woman was murdered in her apartment in the Avenue at East Falls on Wissahickon Avenue on Monday, and her son lived with the body for days.

The victim has been identified as Tammy Blount. The suspect is her son, 27-year-old Malachi White.

"He has some mental health issues and our understanding at this point is that he was not taking his medication," said Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan. "He's going to be charged with murder and related offenses."

Investigators believe Blount died on January 22 from stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Officers discovered her body Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. while responding to a welfare check. They say family members hadn't heard from her.

There was shock and disbelief for residents of the apartment complex where the crime occurred, along the 5400 block of Wissahickon Avenue. Many had no clue what happened inside their building.

"I was wondering, but when I asked the concierge person they thought she was sick, so I don't know," said building resident Britnee Wooden.

"It is messed up," said Kayan Fuller, who lives in the building. "There is nothing else to say about it. It is just a messed up situation."

The apartment management released a statement that reads in part: "Our management team, concierge and door staff observed nothing that would have indicated any problems within the family or propensity for this family tragedy."

