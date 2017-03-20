DA: Murder-suicide victim helped care for gunman's mom

Authorities are calling the deaths of a man and woman found in separate locations in an eastern Pennsylvania borough an apparent murder-suicide.State police in Berks County say a 911 caller in Shoemakersville reported someone pounding on her door shortly after 1 a.m. Monday and said she then heard a gunshot.Police said 50-year-old Carol Zimmerman of Mohrsville was found shot behind the residence.The victim said "Garry shot me" before she died, investigators said.61-year-old Garry Maurer of Shoemakersville was found deceased in his home about 50 yards away just before 4:30 a.m. of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to investigators.Trooper David Boehm said Maurer was an acquaintance of Zimmerman and helped care for his mother, who died recently.------