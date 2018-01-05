POLITICS

Dozens of prosecutors fired from Philadelphia district attorney's office

Dozens of prosecutors fired from Philadelphia D.A.'s office. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on January 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Dozens of veteran prosecutors were let go from the Philadelphia district attorney's office on Friday, in what a spokesperson for D.A. Larry Krasner called a "broad reorganization."

Some of 31 people who were dismissed said they were called in, brought in front of a human resources bureaucrat, and fired without any explanation.

One of those let go was Mark Gilson, a 30-year prosecutor who was in the homicide division. He sent a number of convicted killers to death row or life terms.

"I've been proud," Gilson said, but was too emotional to continue.

Many of the others let go also said were too upset or too angry about how they are being treated.

Several said they'd be looking for new jobs in the legal community and feared being blackballed if they spoke out.

File photo: Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



In a statement, a spokesperson for Krasner said the firings were part of a long-promised culture change. The statement went on to say the dismissed prosecutors were asked to resign from their positions effective immediately.

"DA Krasner thanks them for their service to the city. However, he made clear his intention to take the office in a different direction," the statement reads. "Reorganization and a change in some key personnel are necessary to fulfill that promise."

The statement said Krasner has confidence in the 600 people who work in the D.A.'s office to adapt to the changes, including the handling of cases or other matters scheduled for the coming weeks.

"Change is never easy, but DA Krasner was given a clear mandate from the voters for transformational change," the spokesperson said in the statement.

Richard Sax, a retired assistant district attorney, said he thinks Krasner is getting back at prosecutors with whom he battled when he was a defense attorney.

"Payback. To hell with the citizens of Philadelphia. That's what he did today," Sax said. "He always had an agenda, he didn't really look at the evidence, he just painted this picture of 'law enforcement is bad.' And now he's the chief of law enforcement. He hated law enforcement his whole career."

This comes just days after Krasner, a former public defender, was sworn in as the new district attorney.

Larry Krasner sworn in as Philadelphia District Attorney. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4pm on January 2, 2018.



Krasner has been a critic of what he calls mass incarceration. He vows to not pursue death sentences and backs the idea of safe injection sites for heroin users.

He would also like to see the use of cash bail scaled back and eventually eliminated.

The police union and the Fraternal Order of Police have criticized Krasner as being soft on crime and hostile toward police.

Krasner's election came just months after Seth Williams resigned following his corruption conviction.

