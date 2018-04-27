U.S. & WORLD

North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula

Kim Jong Un visits South Korea

GOYANG, South Korea --
North Korea and South Korea have agreed to denuclearize the peninsula and officially end the war between the two nations that began in 1950.

The nations signed an armistice when the fighting ended in 1953.

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has pledged a "new history" with the South Koreans. Together with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, he has agreed to work on a permanent peace agreement and work toward a "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."

"We talked about peace and prosperity," Moon said. "A bold decision has been made. Big applause should be given to Kim Jong Un."

Moon called the meeting "historical" and "a valuable time." To achieve a complete peace the two nations will collaborate and "change the order of the Korean peninsula."

Moon also said this process included "a bold and courageous decision" by Kim and that the two leaders "have confidence in each other."

"There is no turning back," he added.

Kim similarly praised Moon, saying this moment has been a long time coming.

"Same people, same blood, so we cannot be separated and should live together in unification," Kim said. "I hope we live together soon as a new path forward."

With the rest of the world watching, he added, "We will never repeat the past mistakes."

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

