At 6ABC, we know that a great book can take you on an amazing adventure.Station President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica stopped by the Wynnefield Police athletic League Tuesday and read Moana with a group of kids.The station donated $5 thousand dollars to PAL's literacy initiative through Disney and ABC's Magic of storytelling campaign with the group, First Book.In addition to taking home books, all the kids received 6ABC swag.Disney is the parent company of 6ABC.