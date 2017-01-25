SOCIETY

Matt O'Donnell hosts City Ave. Futurecast

Wednesday was a big day for thousands of west Philadelphia residents, in need of affordable housing

WYNNEFIELD HEIGHTS
The City Avenue district continues to expand its reach through Philadelphia and Montgomery counties.

Wednesday, members of the district board presented the 2nd Annual City Avenue Futurecast, with the help of 6ABC President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica.

The group talked about the recent renovation of the Presidential city towers, as well as the addition of new restaurants and apartments to this area.

Our own Matt O'Donnell moderated a discussion with the company overseeing the rehab of the presidential.
