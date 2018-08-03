SOCIETY

New winery coming to Fashion District Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

New winery coming to Fashion District Philadelphia. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 2, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Plans were unveiled Thursday for a winery that is coming to the Fashion District Philadelphia Project.

"This is a great town for us and it's perfect for our network of venues," said Michael Dorf, CEO of City Winery.

Dorf was excited about his partnership with the highly anticipated project which will be located in the heart of Philadelphia at 9th and Market.

Based out of New York, City Winery is a fully functioning winery which offers intimate concerts and food classes. Dorf says he's had his eye on Philly for years but was waiting on the perfect opportunity.

"It really is perfect and this particular spot is great. We need column-free space. We need high ceilings, we need traffic, we like it when it's easy for people to get in and out and this facility is fantastic," added Dorf.

The shopping center will cover three city blocks at about 800-thousand square feet. It will feature a number retail stores, dining and entertainment options. Several stores are already open to the public, but there's still a lot of work ahead.

Heather Crowell, SVP Strategy and Communications, Preit said, "We are really excited about the tenants, the blend of detail, the off-price, the fast fashion, the dining options in a city that's known for its food culture."

Fashion District Philadelphia hasn't said who all of its tenants will be but they did recently announce that their grand opening will be in September of 2019.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newswinefashion
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
South Jersey woman celebrates 103rd birthday
'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete
Bed bug infestation closes library and arts center in Ventnor
Action News Update
More Society
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News