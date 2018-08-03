New winery coming to Fashion District Philadelphia

Plans were unveiled Thursday for a winery that is coming to the Fashion District Philadelphia Project."This is a great town for us and it's perfect for our network of venues," said Michael Dorf, CEO of City Winery.Dorf was excited about his partnership with the highly anticipated project which will be located in the heart of Philadelphia at 9th and Market.Based out of New York, City Winery is a fully functioning winery which offers intimate concerts and food classes. Dorf says he's had his eye on Philly for years but was waiting on the perfect opportunity."It really is perfect and this particular spot is great. We need column-free space. We need high ceilings, we need traffic, we like it when it's easy for people to get in and out and this facility is fantastic," added Dorf.The shopping center will cover three city blocks at about 800-thousand square feet. It will feature a number retail stores, dining and entertainment options. Several stores are already open to the public, but there's still a lot of work ahead.Heather Crowell, SVP Strategy and Communications, Preit said, "We are really excited about the tenants, the blend of detail, the off-price, the fast fashion, the dining options in a city that's known for its food culture."Fashion District Philadelphia hasn't said who all of its tenants will be but they did recently announce that their grand opening will be in September of 2019.------