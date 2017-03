When you're born in 1912 and still going strong today, you deserve a big party for your birthday!Irma Humphreys turned 105 years old today.The mother of 5, grandmother of 17 and former nurse loves music.And there was lots of it playing Monday during her party at the Lindsay Place assisted living facility in Pennsville.Irma says she enjoys going to get her hair done at the salon and loves having lunch out with her family.Happy Birthday to you Irma!!------