The Philadelphia Eagles' newly acquired defensive end, Michael Bennett, has been indicted by a grand jury in Texas for allegedly pushing a 66-year-old paraplegic woman following Super Bowl LI in February 2017.According to the Harris County district attorney's office, Bennett - who was a member of the Seattle Seahawks at the time - was at the game to watch his brother Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the Patriots.After the Patriots won, investigators say Bennett was trying to get onto the field to celebrate. However, the DA said, Bennett was told by the security team - including the paraplegic 66-year-old woman - he had to use a different entrance.That's when Bennett pushed through the security members, including the 66-year-old, authorities said.Bennett was indicted on a felony charge of injury to the elderly. It carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.The DA said a warrant has been issued for Bennett's arrest, and prosecutors were working with his counsel regarding his surrender.The Eagles announced the team had acquired Bennett just last week.------