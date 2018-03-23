PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

DA: Eagles DE Michael Bennett pushed 66-year-old paraplegic woman

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) watches his team play the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

HOUSTON (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles' newly acquired defensive end, Michael Bennett, has been indicted by a grand jury in Texas for allegedly pushing a 66-year-old paraplegic woman following Super Bowl LI in February 2017.

According to the Harris County district attorney's office, Bennett - who was a member of the Seattle Seahawks at the time - was at the game to watch his brother Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the Patriots.

After the Patriots won, investigators say Bennett was trying to get onto the field to celebrate. However, the DA said, Bennett was told by the security team - including the paraplegic 66-year-old woman - he had to use a different entrance.

That's when Bennett pushed through the security members, including the 66-year-old, authorities said.

Bennett was indicted on a felony charge of injury to the elderly. It carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The DA said a warrant has been issued for Bennett's arrest, and prosecutors were working with his counsel regarding his surrender.

The Eagles announced the team had acquired Bennett just last week.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Devin McCourty, Malcolm Jenkins among players in summit at Harvard
Eagles' Bennett indicted with injury to elderly paraplegic
Ex-Ravens WR Mike Wallace, Eagles agree to 1-year contract
Eagles fans create Jason Kelce Mummer snowmen
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Devin McCourty, Malcolm Jenkins among players in summit at Harvard
Eagles' Bennett indicted with injury to elderly paraplegic
Ex-Ravens WR Mike Wallace, Eagles agree to 1-year contract
Renowned jockey Jose Flores dies following horse racing accident
More Sports
Top Stories
Son of 90-year-old homeowner killed in Camden fire
Scene cleared after suspicious activity reported in Center City
Teen girl shot in Maryland high school has died
President Trump says he's signed $1.3T budget bill
T-shirts, flowers showing support banned at Cosby retrial
Hostage-taker in France kills 3; shot dead by police
Renowned jockey Jose Flores dies following horse racing accident
All clear after fiery dump truck crash on Pa. Turnpike
Show More
NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on movie set
Authorities: No foul play in death of St. Joe's student in Bermuda
2 firefighters dead, 2 injured in York, Pa. collapse
Reading Police bust $20M drug ring
Jim Gardner speaks with PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro
More News
Photos
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
More Photos